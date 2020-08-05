Listicle: Ten reasons the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the Hurtigruten cruise ship Roald Amundsen is controversial

(Illustration courtesy of Filter Nyheter)

Editor’s note: The following contains excerpts and additional details of an article by NRK translated into English detailing seven reasons the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the Roald Amundsen during two week-long voyages in Svalbard in July and Hurtigruten’s handling of the matter is facing legal and critical scrutiny. We have added three reasons appearing at the end of the list.

1. Employees from the Philippines went straight to work instead of mandatory quarantine.

Most of the 35 crew members infected as of early Wednesday are from the Philippines. Under Norwegian COVID-19 regulations they should have been quarantined for 10 days upon entering the country. Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam said the workers were tested twice for the virus in their home country before departing and “international rules are such that they are quarantined on board the ship after arrival. That quarantine means that you can participate in working on board, but not go ashore.” But experts on laws and regulations at sea say Skjeldam’s interpretation is wrong.

2. Failure to notify passengers

Top Hurtigruten officials knew on July 29 a passenger with the virus was aboard a cruise whose passengers disembarked in July 24. But they did not notify those passengers on that cruise or the subsequent one from July 24-31 despite urging from Norway’s Institute of Public Health.

3. Delaying public notification of the outbreak

Hurtigruten waited two days (until July 31) after company officials knew an infected person was on the ship to publicly announce the situation. Furthermore, the company announced crew members had tested positive, without mentioning the passenger on the July 17 cruise who was infected.

4. The passengers were allowed to leave the ship

Passengers aboard the July 31 cruise were allowed to go ashore in Tromsø despite the positive tests for crew members. As of Wednesday, nine passengers (all Norwegians) have tested positive for the virus including a 10-year-old child.

5. Infected on multiple ships?

The outbreak caused great tension on two other Hurtigruten ships, the Fridtjof Nansen and Spitsbergen (the latter of which was sailing in Svalbard and scheduled to dock in Longyearbyen this week. Four of the 162 employees on the Fridtjof Nansen are now in isolation with mild cold symptoms while all other crew is tested, and passengers are being offered recommended tests. Spitsbergen was banned from docking in Longyearbyen and all aboard not allowed to disembark in Tromsø until being tested.

6. Criminal consequences for the company and its officials?

Police and health officials Troms and Finnmark are investigating the company’ actions. The police are determining if the company or officials violated the Infection Control Act, which could result in fines for the company and fines/prison for individuals. The city of Tromsø is also considering a claim for damages against the company.

7. Future consequences for the company.

Many are question how badly the company’s long-established positive reputation has been damaged and for how long. The consensus is current management may not be able to recover and the company’s short-term brand is heavily damaged, but its long-term image – especially aboard – should recover.

8. Providing a “lift” for two women from a town to a cabin in Svalbard.

While the Roald Amundsen did not make any port stops in Svalbard during its two voyages, it did pick up two women brought to the ship by speedboat from Longyearbyen and drop them off several hours later at a cabin on the west coast of Spitsbergen, in violation of health regulations. The two women were in contact two days later with a sailboat carrying ten people that reached Longyearbyen the following day, potentially putting both the sailboat occupants and people in town at risk in addition to the women themselves due to the company’s suppression of information. The women have so far tested negative, as have those aboard the sailboat who were not allowed off the vessel until the results were known.

9. Convincing officials in Hadsel to cover up news of the passenger with the initial infection.

Municipal officials in Hadsen, the hometown of the passenger aboard the Roald Amundsen first diagnosed with the virus, let Hurtigruten know during the middle of last week a public notification was necessary. However, a top medical official for the city stated in an e-mail “Hurtigruten doesn’t want this to come out, they want to have control of this themselves,” and the city ultimately “toned down” and “moderated” its wording with a press release stating the matter involved an unnamed travel company.

10. Damage to already ailing cruise tourism industry worldwide

Headlines at essentially every major news website reported the outbreak, generally with headlines such as “major blow for cruises as COVID-19 outbreak swamps one of the first sailings to return.” The articles, noting officials are “scrambling” to notify potentially infected passengers and contain the spread of the virus, revived widespread fears about the cruise ships being a “superspreader” environment and cancellations of future sailings went far beyond Hurtigruten, beginning with Norway cancelling all passenger voyages of more than 100 people for at least two weeks. Among the large-scale impacts from several outbreaks that began with news of the Roald Amundsen, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced Wednesday it will be extending its voluntary suspension of U.S. cruise operations for all member lines until at least Oct. 31.