COMMENTARY: Svalbard’s strategic impact after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

norgeflagrussia
Photo by The Norwegian Armed Forces

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has altered Russia’s security perspectives dramatically, also with concern to the Arctic, write Turid Austin Wæhler, a researcher at UIT The Arctic University Of Norway, in High North News.

After the invasion, Svalbard, the Arctic archipelago located halfway between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole, has again been subject to disputes between Norway and Russia regarding territorial rights in the Arctic. Should Norway fear the Russian aggression on Svalbard?

Mark Sabbatini

