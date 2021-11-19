SEAL OF DISAPPROVAL: Man fined 20,000 kroner, but avoids prison, for ‘incorrect’ explanation to police about shooting of a seal by another person at Svea

Photo courtesy of The Research Council of Norway

A man in his mid-20s has been sentenced to 14 days probation and fined 20,000 kroner for an “incorrect explanation to the police in connection with the illegal hunting of a bearded seal in Svea in June this year,” The Governor of Svalbard announced Friday.

Prison rather than probation is standard for providing false information to the police, but was not imposed in this case due to mitigating circumstances, Gov. Sølvi Elvedahl said in a prepared statement.

“The action was impulsive and he wanted to protect the person who shot the bearded seal from prosecution, and he eventually admitted everything,” she said.

The person who shot the seal also was fined 20,000 kroner. Both offenders have agreed to pay the fines.