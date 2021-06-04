WHAT’S OLD IS NEW AGAIN: Full supermarket space of expanded Svalbardbutikken debuts Monday; store closed Sunday to finalize new merchandise layout

Svalbard’s only supermarket will finally be fully “more super” on Monday after a vast expansion project that began more than a year ago – but there will be one more disruption for shoppers as the store will close Sunday while the final layout of merchandise and shelves is completed.

“This week we will be moving the special goods department into the newly refurbished premises, and expanding groceries with two more shelves,” the world’s northernmost supermarket announced on its Facebook page. “Therefore, the store will be closed on Sunday to finish the move.”

The “new” space debuting Monday is actually the “old” location where the store was located before the expansion. The expanded part of the building – housing most of the groceries including most notably an expanded deli section – opened in March and the former space was sealed off for renovations.

The newly open portion will house mostly non-food items including electronics, personal care, household items and periodicals. It will also connect to the new Nordpolet retail alcohol store, which now has a separate entrance.

Major parts of the expansion remain to be completed, including a new theater and other city recreational facilities on the second floor. Also, Svalbardbutikken is planning to offer other expanded services including an ATM for cash withdrawals/deposits since Longyearbyen’s only bank closed on Dec. 31 and the ATM there was put out of service at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in march of 2020.

Other photos of the space scheduled to debut Monday: