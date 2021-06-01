EVACUATION OF NYBYEN LIFTED AT LAST: Two months after guest and student housing emptied due to huge cornices on mountains, governor says snow has melted enough to return

A nearly two-month-long evacuation of the mountainside buildings of Nybyen is finally being lifted as the massive snow cornices that built up during the winter and spring have melted enough to no longer pose a significant threat, The Governor of Svalbard announced Monday. A traffic ban on the snow trail along the mountain remains in effect.

The evacuation forced the closure of Gjestehuset 102, causing the hostel to suffer even worse losses on top of the crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as displacing students at Svalbard Folk High School and The University Centre in Svalbard.

The lifting of the evacuation was announced shortly before it went into effect at 6 p.m.

“There is still a danger that the cornices at the top of Gruvefjellet may loosen and fall down, but it is unlikely that they will reach the buildings,” Lt. Gov. Sølvi Elvedahl said in a prepared statement.

Evacuations and the traffic ban in Nybyen were ordered during two conservative weekend periods in late March and early April due to heavy snow and strong winds that resulted in sizeable accumulations. The order for what was expected to be a long-term evacuation came on April 9, affecting more than 100 people at the time, due to hanging cornices up to seven meters high.

Avalanche experts from Skred AS and the Norwegian Water Resources Energy Directorate conducted weekly assessments, but although most of the snow was gone from the main parts of Longyearbyen by mid-April the accumulation in the mountains – and threat posed by softening layers – kept the evacuation order in effect.

Olena Hindseth, manager of Gjestehuset 102, said the hostel expects to reopen with its first arriving guests on Wednesday. She said the spring closure had a “very hard” effect on bookings and so far summer prospects are not encouraging.

“A lot of cancellations from abroad,” she noted.

The closure didn’t have a significant impact on Svalbard Folk High School students who were using rooms at Coal Miners Cabins, some of which are on the mountainside portion of the area, due to help from the city of Longyearbyen and the acceptance of students to the situation, according to Espen Klungseth Rotevatn, the school’s founder and leader. He said he also doesn’t expect it to affect plans for next the year, the last before the school plans to use a new housing facility in the center of town.

“We will spend the next year like this one…and cross our fingers that we won’t be in the same situation next year,” he wrote in an online interview.

Nybyen, as with much of the rest of Longyearbyen along the eastern mountains, is considered at high risk of avalanches and landslides, in part due to increased accumulations from climate change. Much of the most at-risk area in the center of town has already been permanent evacuated and the homes demolished, and discussions now ongoing about what – if any – long-term occupancy of the at-risk portion of Nybyen is possible.