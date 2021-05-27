Briefs from Svalbardposten for the week of May 25, 2021

More than 90 percent of Svalbard’s adult population is expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by June 10, local leaders offer rebuttal to foreign businesses who feel they’re being left out from emergency tourism funding and a new recreational cabin in Foxdalen is set to become one of numerous sites that use buildings/materials from the dismantling of the Svea mining community.

More than 90 percent of Svalbard adults scheduled to be fully vaccinated by June 10

About 75 percent of Svalbard’s residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of this week, and more than 90 percent are scheduled to be treated by June 10, according to Longyearbyen Hospital officials. That includes 2,107, plus another 184 in Barentsburg, Ny-Ålesund and Hornsund. The Norwegian government declared in March vaccinating all adults in Svalbard was among the top national priorities due to the archipelago’s remoteness and lack of resources for handling an outbreak. While Svalbard remains one of the few places in the world with no officially diagnosed cases due to extra-strict travel and other measures, the enforcement has resulted in Longyearbyen suffering the worst economic impacts of any municipality in Norway. “Now we can tolerate a period with a lot of infection tracking during the summer or autumn if infection is detected,” said Knut Selmer, the hospital’s infection control specialist. “I have to consider that this can happen all the time.” But with a steady turnover in Svalbard’s population, especially during the tourism seasons, he said additional vaccination sessions will likely be necessary during the fall and beyond.

Council majority: Priority for COVID-19 grants is preventing loss of longest-established tourism companies

Giving priority to the longest-operating Norwegian-owned tourism companies in Longyearbyen when it comes to 40 million kroner in emergency COVID-19 funding is vital to ensure the expertise of those companies are not lost, a majority coalition of the Longyearbyen Community Council wrote in a letter responding to complaints by companies with foreign ownership who say they are being unfairly – and perhaps illegally – being discriminated against. The council members stated they “recognize that many are disappointed with the prioritization,” but the rules established follow four of the six goals provided by Visit Svalbard, which is arguing in favor of relaxing the rules so most of the currently ineligible companies can apply. “If we lose the experienced companies or accommodation places, the retail trade is just as empty,” the council’s letter notes. In addition, it notes there have been several emergency grants that have used a variety of eligibility criteria during the pandemic and there is a strong likelihood more assistance will be needed in the future.

Proposed cabin at Foxdalen to use repurposed materials from dismantling of Svea

Approval of a new cabin on a land plot in Foxdalen owned by the city is scheduled to be considered by the municipal council’s Administration Committee on June 2. The city manager is recommending 500,000 kroner of the 600,000 kroner cost be financed with a budget allocation. The cabin will be one of three machinist homes from the dismantled Svea mining settlement scheduled to be placed at the site the city has owned since 2007. The cabin, if approved, will be approved by upper secondary students in construction courses, with the cabin ready for use by early 2022.