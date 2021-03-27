MORE MASS VACCINATIONS AFTER EASTER: Shots of Moderna variety offered to Longyearbyen residents ages 46+ and all adults with underlying health conditions between April 8-14

A mass COVID-19 vaccination using the Moderna variety is being offered to Longyearbyen residents over 45 years of age, as well as all adults with qualifying health conditions, between April 8-14, according to Longyearbyen Hospital.

Those eligible can schedule an appointment at timebestilling.remin.no/Svalbard using BankID, or those without a BankID and/or Norwegian residency number can call the hospital at 7902 4200.

Residents can also notify health officials they do not want the vaccination, or can put themselves on a waiting list if they are not of the eligible age.

The vaccinations will be administered at Svalbardhallen. Those receiving shots must wear a face mask, provide ID, be free of illness and wait 30 minutes after receiving doses to ensure there are no adverse side effect.

“The next dose is about six weeks ahead so you have to be here on the island for both vaccines,” the announcement by the hospital notes.

Underlying health conditions for vaccine eligibility include:

• Organ transplantation

• Immune deficiency

• Hematological cancer in the last five years

• Other active cancer, ongoing or recently discontinued treatment for cancer (especially immunosuppressive therapy, radiation therapy for the lungs or chemotherapy). By recently completed treatment is meant within the last six months.

• Neurological diseases or muscle diseases that cause reduced cough or lung function (eg ALS, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome)

• Chronic kidney disease or significant renal impairment

• Chronic liver disease or significant hepatic impairment

• Immunosuppressive therapy as for autoimmune diseases

• Diabetes

• Chronic lung disease, including cystic fibrosis and severe asthma that has resulted in the use of high-dose inhaled steroids or steroid tablets over the past year. This does not apply to those with well-regulated asthma.

• Obesity with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 kg / m2 or higher

• Dementia

• Chronic cardiovascular disease (excluding high blood pressure)

• Stroke