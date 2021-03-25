ALERT – POLAR BEAR IN TODALEN: Governor using helicopter and other vehicles to ‘push’ predator away from cabin area southeast of Longyearbyen frequented by spring travelers

Officials are trying to chase a polar bear visiting Todalen on Thursday morning away from the valley about 10 kilometers southeast of Longyearbyen where numerous cabins are located and spring travellers visit, according to The Governor of Svalbard.

“The Governor received a report at 9:15 a.m. today a report that a polar bear has been observed in the vicinity of the cabin area in Todalen,” a statement by the governor’s office notes. “The governor is on its way with a helicopter, snowmobiles and cars. We ask people not to visit the area.”

At about 10:15 a.m. a follow-up announcement noted the bear has been located and attempts are being made to chase it away from populated/travelled areas.

The governor has observed the polar bear this morning was in the area Mine 6/cabin area in Todalen and will try to push the bear out toward Mælardalen.”