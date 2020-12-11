SVALBARD’S GOVERNOR NOW A MASTER OF POLITICAL INCORRECTNESS? Sysselmannen to become Sysselmester due to gender-neutral law – but is it, um, a bit of slave trading?

The “governor” of Svalbard will become the “master” of Svalbard as of next July 1 to fulfill a Norwegian law that all official titles be gender-neutral by next year – but in becoming what some see as a slave to the politically correct renaming craze did the government just submit to a different form of servitude?

The title of “Sysselmannen” that has stood since the Svalbard Treaty took effect nearly a century ago will change to “Sysselmester” next summer, according to Norway’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security, which has administative oversight of the archipelago and appoints the governor (or “master” in the near future. Potential new titles representing both the person and office have been widely debated – and often mocked – since the government requested suggestions months ago, with “Svalbard Syssel” emerging as an official recommendation from the Language Council of Norway last month.

But Svalbard. Gov. Kjerstin Askholt said she “wasn’t enthusiastic” about that choice and Justice Minister Monica Mæland told Svalbardposten on Friday that “Svalbardmeister” is an all-around fitting choice the Language Council also supports.

“I think ‘sysselmester’ is a nice title that suits modern Svalbard,” she told the newspaper. “It preserves the historical designation of the job, which is known and incorporated. ‘Mester’ shows that the position also has the task of police chief.”

Just one thing: during these times where politically correct renaming is all the rage (OK, hardly “all” in the anger sense of the word), “master” is massively on the taboo list as everything from “master bedroom” to “master sommelier” to “master/slave” programming code are being asked to give into submission. And, yes, official titles involving the military and others are on the list.

Mæland did not immediately respond to inquires about the potential political incorrectness of the Svalbard leader’s new title.

She told Svalbardposten the title change will not cost extra money – meaning any costs have to covered in the ministry’s current budget – but the process will be time-consuming since, among other things, all laws and regulations referring to the Sysselmannen must be updated. Norway’s government set an original target date of Jan. 1 for the gender-neutral requirement in Svalbard and elsewhere.