CATCHING UP ON COVID-19: Local health officials and leaders hosting online Q&A at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss coronavirus-related issues

(Note: Story will updated to include questions and responses after the meeting)

A digital Q&A meeting about the COVID-19 situation in Svalbard – one of the few places in the world with no diagnosed cases, due largely to heightened restrictions – is scheduled on Facebook Live at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Representatives from The Governor of Svalbard, Longyearbyen Community Council and Longyearbyen Hospital will be present. Questions were accepted in advance until Wednesday, but can also be submitted during the meeting.

“The meeting will be in Norwegian, but the questions can also be asked in English,” a notice about the meeting states.

The broadcast will be from the council’s Newtontoppen meeting room in the Næringsbygget municipal building.

Regulations and recommendations related to the virus have changed constantly during the pandemic, and an increase in them has occurred the past several weeks due to a resurgence in cases throughout Norway and elsewhere. Also, the government is continuing to debate assistance specific to Svalbard, including a multi-million-kroner allocation to boost a tourism industry that has many businesses facing near-term bankruptcy.