FLEA FOR CLEANER PLACES: Annual flea market to benefit national fundraiser, which this year is devoted to reducing ocean trash, taking place this weekend at dorms next to UNIS

It’s not the traditional annual flea market for charity at The University Centre in Svalbard, which was called off due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it’s literally the next-best thing as the event will take place Saturday and Sunday at the student housing building across the street.

The market is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Donations of items are being accepted Friday at the complex, and volunteers are being sought to sort items and help with the sale all three days (contact Anne Lise Klungseth Sandvik at 9171 3163 or via Facebook).

The flea market is typically among the earlier events during a month of fundraising activities leading up to a national TV auction that is the featured event of the annual campaign. But the pandemic has resulted in the adjustment or cancellation of some local activities, which are largely responsible for Svalbard raising the most per-person nationally for many years.