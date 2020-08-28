POLAR BEAR VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Johan Jacobus Kootte, 38, of The Netherlands, was an employee at the campsite laying in his tent when the fatal attacked occurred

Photo by Jan Jacobs

The man killed by a polar bear at Longyearbyen Camping just before 4 a.m. Friday has been identified as Johan Jacobus Kootte, 38, of The Netherlands, an employee at the campsite, officials announced Friday afternoon.

“He was lying in his tent when he was attacked by the bear,” a statement by The Governor of Svalbard notes. “Relatives have been notified.”

Michelle van Dijk, the campsite’s manager, confirmed Kootte was working as an employee there.

The attack is the first by a bear involving a fatality since 2011. The bear was shot by a person immediately after the attack and the bear was found dead nearby the parking lot of Svalbard Airport.

No other people were injured in the attack. However, six other people at the campsite – three Germans, a Norwegian, a Finn and an Italian – were taken to Longyearbyen Hospital for counseling and are being interviewed by officials as part of the investigation into the incident.

This is a breaking story with updates in progress.