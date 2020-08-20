GREECE, IRELAND, UK AND AUSTRIA (AND COPENHAGEN) NOW ON NORWAY’S ‘RED LIST’: Quarantine requirement takes effect Aug. 22; northern Sweden downgraded from ‘red’ to ‘yellow’

The list of countries being re-added to Norway’s “red list” due to surges in COVID-19 cases took another big jump Wednesday, as people arriving from Greece, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Austria will be subject a mandatory 10-day quarantine starting Saturday. The requirement will also apply to the “greater Copenhagen” region of Denmark, although one reprieve will occur as the region of Norrbotten in northern Sweden is being downgraded to “yellow” status.

“This week Austria, Greece, Ireland and the U.K. have all exceeded the threshold for level of infection, which has been set at 20 confirmed new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the past two weeks,” Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in an announcement at its website.

The new red-list designees join the countries of Andorra, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Switzerland. Also on the list are the Swedish regions of Östergötland, Örebro, Blekinge, Värmland, Uppsala and Dalarna, plus the Danish regions of Zealand and Central Jutland.

In addition to the quarantine requirement for incoming travellers, the government is “advising against non-essential travel” to those areas.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is maintaining its global advice against non-essential travel to all countries apart from those for which an exception has been made,” the ministry’s announcement adds. “This travel advice currently applies until Oct. 1.”