SHIP HAPPENS: Svalbard open to passenger cruises ‘under particularly stringent conditions’ starting June 15

Svalbard is once again considered ship-shape, although it’ll be a trickle rather than a flood to start as as cruise ships with a maximum capacity of 500 passengers – and only carrying a maximum of half that – will be permitted to travel from the mainland to the archipelago starting Monday, according to the Norwegian government.

“It will take time before all cruise operations – as we knew them – can be resumed, but this cautious, phased and responsible beginning with expedition cruise tourism in Norway and Svalbard is a very important step for the expedition cruise industry and everyone affected by the halt in operations,” said Frigg Jørgensen, director of the Association of Arctic Cruise Operators, in a prepared statement. “This is a beginning that that gives hope for industry, and for other destinations.”

The announcement is among a series of gradual “reopening” steps following a nationwide quarantine and travel ban in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Svalbard, which enforced the toughest rules of all due to the area’s limited emergency and medical resources, reopened to domestic travel on June 1 and residents of Denmark will be allowed into Norway starting Monday as well.

But local tourism and other officials have written off any hope of receiving close to the more than 40,000 passengers who have arrived on mostly large international cruise lines, mostly during June and July. Norway’s government, while leaving the possibility of allowing some other neighboring countries to visit beginning in July, as stated the borders will remain closed to most international travellers until at least Aug. 20.

Cruise operators allowed to travel to Svalbard, in addition to passenger limitations, will also need to comply with a roughly 100-page document detailing various COVID-19 related measures that was developed by a conglomerate

of government and industry entities, according to the cruise association.

The reopening date for smaller cruise was generally anticipated by industry, with Huritgruten and other companies announcing last month they were making contingency plans for resuming trips along the mainland coast and to Svalbard.