Hilde Fålun Strøm and Sunniva Sorby are able to watch TV coverage of their cabin adventures during a short stop in Longyearbyen this week. Screenshot from Facebook video by Hearts In The Ice.

Like many others are the world, Hilde Fålun Strøm and Sunniva Sorby have emerged from a lengthy self-isloation and reacquainting themselves with meeting friends in cafes and preparing for future travels. But unlike the discontent masses who’ve spent a few weeks in their homes, the two woman are emerging after nine months in a rustic and remote cabin in Svalbard – and their “travel” will be returning there for more months of isolation throughout the summer.

Strøm and Sorby,who successfully completed the first female-only overwintering in a trapper’s cabin in Svalbard, were scheduled to end their “Hearts In The Ice” project this week. But the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted their logistics and plans, and since it’s not possible for a boat to return them and their gear home they’re now planning to continue their adventure that started last August beyond a full year.

“Suddenly, the polar night, visiting polar bears and winter storms seems so far away,” they wrote in a post on their official Facebook page this week that contains a two-minute highlight video of their experiences to date. “But we look at these videos, pinch ourselves in the arm, and think ‘Wow, what an adventure we’ve been a part of.'”

While Strøm and Sorby don’t have electricity or running water at their cabin at Bamsebu, they have been sharing their experiences with the world via their website, various social media and in virtual classrooms with students worldwide. Much of their few days in Longyearbyen is being spent reaching out to those students, friends and others who were supposed to meet them here this week to celebrate the end of the project, and media and others via livestreaming events.