‘WHAT AN ADVENTURE OF A LADY’: Mary-Ann Dahle, legendary owner of Longyearbyen’s most eclectic lodge (and coat) dies

Mary-Ann Dahle was a dear. And a fox. And a bear. And she kept the penis bones of the aforementioned Svalbard animals and more in a glass case at her bar to place as swizzle sticks in customers’ drinks.

Dahle, 72, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer. She was as well-known for her range of always-intriguing personas as her rustic lodge that attracted famous and adventuresome threadbare alike – and of course her long polar bear coat with the head still attached (“the national coat of Svalbard…it’s very heavy”).

“Today we say goodbye to the one of the strongest woman we’ve all ever known – Mary-Ann,” her family and colleagues wrote in memorandum on her Facebook page. “The woman who had indescribable energy and power to create her own world around, stay positive and able to get through any difficulties she would face on her way.”

A candle and memorial will be outside the lodge’s Vinterhagen restaurant starting at 4 p.m. Sunday for those wishing to pay their respects.

Dahle, whose mainland hometown is Lenvik, moved to Longyearbyen in 1997 and the one-time cleaning lady (who continued to do the “dirty work” as a boss) bought the former miners’ barracks that she transformed into Mary-Ann’s Polarrigg in 1999.

“At first they said that I should not go up to the icy wasteland there,” she told Svalbardposten in a profile feature in 2015 (English version). “But a year after I was there. That was in 1997, and I was only going to be a short time and saving up the money.”

In additional to numerous polar bear “furnishings” such as heads on walls and pelts on floors of the lodge were other various other touches such as accessories from old coal mines and a red miners’ bus in the parking lot outside that served as a smoking shelter. (She also harbored longshot hopes of turning the parking lot into a “soundstage” she she could lure musical “idle” Bruce Springsteen to Longyearbyen to perform a concert which, of course, never happened.)

In addition to the “definitely Svalbard” drinks at what translates in English to her “Penis Pub,” the restaurant’s menu Dahle mostly cooked herself for years was the closest thing one might find to traditional trapper’s/hunter’s fare with whale, seal, reindeer and more served as steaks rather than the pate/smoked/sausage/burger and other “consumer-friendly” forms commonly seen elsewhere.

“They love it. It’s very pure,”she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2016 during one of her countless international media interviews. “I think this whole year I have had three or four persons who didn’t like it because they thought about what they were eating. It’s very important not to fry it too much because then it tastes like leather and it’s no good. Seal and whale you can eat raw; you don’t even have to fry it. When you fry it you have to be very careful.”

But the restaurant’s setting – true to its name that in English translates to “winter garden” – was anything but traditional due to its lush greenery and greenhouse-style windows along most of the dining area – entered through a replica mine shaft and featuring yet more trophy-room items on the walls.

The 73 beds were divided into rooms as diverse as everything else inside and out – 17 singles, 20 doubles, four family rooms, a suite, and one- and two-bedroom apartments. There’s also a sauna and massage facilities.

The Telegraph of London, in a 2011 review, scored it a 9/10 for style/character (“eccentric Arctic hunting lodge”), 8/10 for service (“informal and helpful,” singling Dahle out for her personal attention) and the rooms 6/!0 (“small and simply furnished”…although the headline assures they are “perfect for Arctic nights”).

Dahle was introduced to worldwide TV audiences when she was one of ten residents followed for eight months for the BBC reality series “Ice Town – Life on the Edge” (liveblogs by Icepeople of all ten episodes, including a couple while watching with her and others in the bar).

She moved to the mainland and turned over operations of the lodge to her daughter, Iris Dahle Bjørkmann, after being diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. Although she spent months receiving treatment she emerged during the final years of her life in photos showing her enjoying everything from travels to knitting at home last Christmas.

This story will be updated throughout the weekend.