AUTOPSY – BEAR DIED OF ANESTHESIA-RELATED CAUSES: Officials cite ‘unfortunate,’ but not unexpected reasons polar bear stunned near Longyearbyen died on helicopter flight north

The findings by Norway’s Veterinary Institute are unfortunate, but not unexpected, according to officials involved in sedating the bear and analyzing its death.

“Of course it is very regrettable that this happened, and it clearly shows that there is no easy solution to anesthetize a polar bear and carry it away from the settlement,” Morten Wedege, head of The Governor of Svalbard’s environment department, said in a prepared statement. “There are many factors that come into play, such as lighting and weather conditions and the safety of personnel during transport.”

The final encounter with the bear occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Vestpynten, about five kilometers outside Longyearbyen, as the animal was heading toward town. Officials used one of the governor’s rescue helicopters to chase the bear into Adventfjorden, then stunned it with the intention of flying it to Nordaustlandet.

It was the second fatality of a Svalbard polar bear during January resulting from encounters with people. Another bear that made multiple visits into/near town was shot in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day because experts qualified to sedate it were unavailable due their traveling out of the region for the holidays.

Jon Aars, a polar bear expert for the Norwegian Polar Institute who has spent many years on research-related projects in Svalbard, said in an institute press release the bear’s behavior before being sedated suggests factors besides the drug that may have been a factor.