“A HUGE PLUS AT THE NEW STARTING POINT”: Barentsburg tourism director states Svalbard’s “clean” status will be big draw if travel ban lifted by summer; 157 visitors in past week

While Longyearbyen is grappling with catastrophic consequences of the coronavirus crisis and all but writing off tourism for the summer and possibly beyond, an optimistic outlook continues to be expressed in Barentsburg where the tourism director asserted this week Svalbard’s status as the only “clean” Arctic destination will eventually be a huge advantage.

“This will be a huge plus at the new starting point of the summer tourist season, which we are all preparing for,” wrote Timofey Rogozhin in a post on his Facebook page Tuesday.

The Russian-operated settlements of Barentsburg and Pyramiden have not laid off any workers, compared to a 90 percent layoff of tourism employees in Longyearbyen, even though all visitor traffic from outside Svalbard has come to a halt. While workers in the Russian settlements are being kept busy with preparations and other tasks, Rogozhin wrote in a post on Wednesday “over the past week Barentsburg and Pyramiden in different formats from a few hours to two days were visited by 157 people. Plus, local residents visited restaurants as well.”

While those visitors were Longyearbyen residents who’d cleared quarantine measures even stricter than those on the mainland, Rogozhin emphasized the Russian settlements are focusing on both improving safety precautions and being ready to embrace outside visitors as quickly as possible.

“I think that not only myself, but also many of my colleagues have radically changed their views on security,” he wrote.

“We had regulations before. And more than decent, and progressive, in my opinion. But now we have definitely risen a notch.”

“The situation has been throwing up more and more new questions, and on the fly we have supplemented and changed the rules. And now it is EVERY DAY, we continue to improve some of them. Especially delving into food safety and personal safety.”