CORONAVIRUS UPDATES FOR SVALBARD FOR TUESDAY: Hurtigruten removes ice cave equipment, Svalbard Delivery offers free pharmacy service, calls/e-mails only for NAV Svalbard and more

(This article will be updated throughout the day)

A roundup of announcements about local services/activities related to the coronavirus situation, which will be updated throughout the day as they are made:

• There are still no known local cases of the coronavirus.

• Svalbard Delivery Service is offering free deliveries from the pharmacy from 1-3 p.m. Meal deliveries will be available until midnight.

• The NAV Svalbard office is closed. Contact is possible by calling 9202 3984 or e-mailing anne.margethe.krogseth@nav.no. The main office can be reached at 5555 3333 or nav.no.

• Hurtigruten Svalbard has removed its equipment from the ice cave on Longyearbreen because its tours have stopped. “The cave is, of course, still there, but you will need some equipment to get down and up,” the company announced.

• Svalbard Resykkelerings Workshop is open for bike and ski service, but appointments are required since it is limiting the number of people in the workshop.

• The ski hill will open at 2 p.m. if there are a sufficient number of interested persons. Up to 10 people at a time can sign up for one-hour time slots. Volunteer operators are also being sought for all days the hill is open.

• Barentsburg’s visitor operations such as its restaurant/microbrewery remain open as normal and, of course, local tour companies there and in Longyearbyen are open and very eager to provide trips.

• Rabalder Café and Bakery will be open from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. through Wednesday and be closed afterward until further notice.

• Svalbardbutikken is well-stocked with fresh supplies delivered by air and ship. The store is asking people to spread their shopping beyond the usual 4 p.m. rush if possible and payment by card rather than cash is preferred.