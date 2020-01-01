WELCOME TO THE AUROARING 20S FROM LONGYEARBYEN! Fireworks, Northern Lights and a polar bear – oh my!

Wow, does that descriptor of the new decade have many meanings as the New Year rings in the world’s northernmost town. Man’s fireworks and Mother Nature’s Northern Lights provided simultaneous spectacular light shows as midnight struck, while only a short distance away a polar bear ventured close to the festivities. That resulted in a subsequent light show well into the wee hours of the morning by a helicopter and other vehicles from the governor’s office as they tried to chase the bear away across the shore on the opposite side of town (major kudos/thanks to Sophie Cordon for the bear/helicopter photo).

(Note: these are low-res preview images. Full-size ones will be posted later today.)